Patios and parklets sitting right with Lethbridge community

The City of Lethbridge is continuing to help businesses expand their outdoor seating opportunities ahead of patio season, both in downtown and elsewhere.

In 2018, the outdoor patio, parklet and street vending program began as a way to help revitalize downtown. Since then, it’s expanded outside the core of the city after gaining much positive feedback during COVID-19.

“Throughout the last two years of pandemic we’ve really seen a huge increase in use from our business, both in the downtown and across the city,” said urban revitalization manager Andrew Malcolm.

“Last year I believe we had about 20 patios and parklets in the downtown and about 15 in other parts of the city.”

A permit is required to create a patio space but the city has created a handbook to assist with the process.

An incentive program is also in place, which provides 50 per cent matching up to $5,000 for the design and construction for downtown businesses. Patio furniture, such as tables, stools and umbrellas is also available to borrow at no cost.

For business outside of downtown, 50 per cent matching is available for up to $1,000. It helps cover costs like plants, planters, furnishings and barriers.

Umami Shop is one of seven businesses so far this year to have a permit. Its parklet, which occupies parking spaces on the road instead of on the sidewalk, is located just off 4th Ave. S.

“It helped with the overflow,” said owner Patricia Luu. “So a lot of takeout, but also people had the option to sit outside and enjoy their lunch or dinner here.”

Sarah Amies, the community director for Downtown Lethbridge BRZ, said the feedback it has heard has been very affirmative.

“It has a wonderfully positive impact from a business perspective,” Amies said. “Because essentially what we’re having folks do is increase their footprint, thus increase their capacity to service more people.”