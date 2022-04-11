Menu

Economy

Downtown Lethbridge BRZ issues first annual report

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 7:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge Downtown BRZ releases its first annual report' Lethbridge Downtown BRZ releases its first annual report
WATCH: The Downtown BRZ said it hopes its annual report will help connect the organization with its membership and the community. Quinn Campbell has the details.

The Downtown Lethbridge Business Revitalization Zone has issued its first annual report. Community director Sarah Amies said it was time for the organization to put important information out to the public.

“I am very keen to report back to the membership what their tax levy has bought them in terms of services. I think it justifies our existence,” added Amies.

The annual report details programs the BRZ runs, along with stats for those utilizing the downtown. Amies said it’s good data for residents to have at their fingertips.

“The information in it could be used for other folks who are are proposing for government funding for whatever initiatives they might have on hand. This becomes a really handy little research tool.”

Read more: Downtown Lethbridge BRZ introduces new initiatives for holiday season

Emily Chong is the marketing and communications manager with the BRZ. She hopes having stats and numbers available and being transparent will help connect members and the community with the organization.

“We were very open and honest about what we accomplished and what we are hoping to accomplish in the future,” Chong said. “I think that’s important not only for our downtown business members but the entire community just to see exactly what we are doing.”

Read more: Downtown Lethbridge BRZ suggests more policing will help with drug crisis issues

She said one of the key stats she finds really encouraging is the occupancy rate for the downtown. It’s an area that has seen its challenges throughout the pandemic.

“We actually had our ambassador team go out and count storefronts just to find out what our street-level occupancy rate was,” Chong said. “Right now, 86 per cent of our storefronts are occupied by a business, which is an incredible number to see. We are super excited about that.”

Priority items for the upcoming year include the completion of festival square and membership engagement.

