Navy head criticized for golfing with Vance to retire in military brass shakeup

Send this page to someone via email

Royal Canadian Navy commander Vice-Adm. Craig Baines will be retiring in a shakeup of several military senior leaders.

Baines faced criticism last summer after Global News and other media reported that he had gone golfing with retired Gen. Jonathan Vance while the latter was still under military police investigation.

Baines later apologized and kept his position while another then-senior leader at the golf game, vice chief of the defence staff Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau, retired shortly thereafter.

1:56 Freeland ‘disturbed’ by decision to keep Navy head in position after golfing with Vance Freeland ‘disturbed’ by decision to keep Navy head in position after golfing with Vance – Jun 30, 2021

Military leaders are facing significant pressure to fix the sexual misconduct crisis within their ranks.

Story continues below advertisement

The results of an external review into how to implement an independent sexual misconduct reporting system are expected next month.