Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Navy head criticized for golfing with Vance to retire in military brass shakeup

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 5:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Senior military leaders went golfing with Gen. Jonathan Vance while under investigation' Senior military leaders went golfing with Gen. Jonathan Vance while under investigation
WATCH ABOVE: Senior military leaders went golfing with Gen. Jonathan Vance while under investigation – Jun 12, 2021

Royal Canadian Navy commander Vice-Adm. Craig Baines will be retiring in a shakeup of several military senior leaders.

Baines faced criticism last summer after Global News and other media reported that he had gone golfing with retired Gen. Jonathan Vance while the latter was still under military police investigation.

Read more: Navy head keeping job, must ‘redeem himself’ after golfing with Vance: military head

Baines later apologized and kept his position while another then-senior leader at the golf game, vice chief of the defence staff Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau, retired shortly thereafter.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Freeland ‘disturbed’ by decision to keep Navy head in position after golfing with Vance' Freeland ‘disturbed’ by decision to keep Navy head in position after golfing with Vance
Freeland ‘disturbed’ by decision to keep Navy head in position after golfing with Vance – Jun 30, 2021

Military leaders are facing significant pressure to fix the sexual misconduct crisis within their ranks.

Story continues below advertisement

The results of an external review into how to implement an independent sexual misconduct reporting system are expected next month.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canadian Armed Forces tagCanadian Forces tagCanadian Military tagJonathan Vance tagRoyal Canadian Navy tagvance investigation tagCraig Baines tagcraig baines retiring tagcraig baines to retire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers