Environment

Technology plays role in protection of endangered right whales off Atlantic Canada

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2022 2:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Documentary “Last of the Right Whales”' Documentary “Last of the Right Whales”
North Atlantic right whales are a species that appear headed towards extinction. Sadly their plight is largely human-caused. Nadine Pequeneza joins Paul Haysom to talk about her new documentary "The Last of the Right Whales" which brings a message of hope that they can still be saved. – Feb 22, 2022

Researchers will be using the latest technology again this year to track the movement of North Atlantic right whales in the waters off Atlantic Canada in an effort to protect the endangered animals.

It’s the second year of a five-year, $3.6-million project using ocean-going autonomous vehicles called underwater gliders.

Fred Whoriskey, executive director of the Ocean Tracking Network at Dalhousie University, says the two gliders used last year were successful in providing information in time to help reduce whale collisions with vessels.

Read more: Right whale protection measures to return ahead of migration into Canadian seas

It’s believed there are fewer than 330 North Atlantic right whales remaining, but Whoriskey says there were no reports of whale deaths in the Gulf of St. Lawrence last year, a sign that something is being done right.

Sean Brillant, senior conservation biologist at the Canadian Wildlife Federation, says the whales have started migrating up the U.S. east coast, and some may have already entered Canadian waters.

He says while 15 calves have been spotted this year, a lot more work needs to be done to protect the species.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
