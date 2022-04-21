51-year-old man dies in Saskatoon Police Service detention unit

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says a 51-year-old man died in the detention unit on Thursday morning.

The SPS has notified the province and two independent investigative observers have been appointed. The SPS major crime section is also investigating.

Police say around 9 p.m. on Wednesday patrol officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man who had fallen in the 1400 block of 8th Street East.

Medavie Health Services attended the scene to assess the man while police tried to find and secure alternative arrangements to house him but were unsuccessful.

“As a result, the 51-year-old was transported to SPS Detention where he was assessed again by an on-duty paramedic, taken to a cell, and checked on regularly by detention staff,” an SPS release stated.

Around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, the SPS said, the man was found unresponsive.

Police say emergency medical attention was provided to the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

No further details, including the identity of the man, were released.

In the news release, the SPS stated that paramedics’ coverage was extended in SPS detention from nights to full-time, 24/7 in 2016 after the last in-custody death in SPS detention.

