Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

51-year-old man dies in Saskatoon Police Service detention unit

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 3:07 pm
The Saskatoon Police Service says the 51-year-old man, who was reportedly intoxicated, was taken to the detention unit after attempts to secure housing for him were unsuccessful. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service says the 51-year-old man, who was reportedly intoxicated, was taken to the detention unit after attempts to secure housing for him were unsuccessful. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says a 51-year-old man died in the detention unit on Thursday morning.

The SPS has notified the province and two independent investigative observers have been appointed. The SPS major crime section is also investigating.

Read more: 36-year-old woman dies while in custody of Saskatchewan RCMP

Police say around 9 p.m. on Wednesday patrol officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man who had fallen in the 1400 block of 8th Street East.

Medavie Health Services attended the scene to assess the man while police tried to find and secure alternative arrangements to house him but were unsuccessful.

“As a result, the 51-year-old was transported to SPS Detention where he was assessed again by an on-duty paramedic, taken to a cell, and checked on regularly by detention staff,” an SPS release stated.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, the SPS said, the man was found unresponsive.

Police say emergency medical attention was provided to the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Read more: Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners to discuss drug decriminalization

No further details, including the identity of the man, were released.

In the news release, the SPS stated that paramedics’ coverage was extended in SPS detention from nights to full-time, 24/7 in 2016 after the last in-custody death in SPS detention.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top pathologist says correctional officers to blame for Soleiman Faqiri death at Lindsay jail' Ontario’s top pathologist says correctional officers to blame for Soleiman Faqiri death at Lindsay jail
Ontario’s top pathologist says correctional officers to blame for Soleiman Faqiri death at Lindsay jail – Aug 10, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon Police tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatoon Police Service tagSPS tagIn-custody Death tagsaskatoon police detention unit tagsaskatoon police major crimes section tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers