36-year-old woman dies while in custody of Saskatchewan RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP has requested an external investigation into the death of a 36-year-old woman who went into medical distress while in custody.

According to an RCMP release, Broadview RCMP received a report on Monday at 9 p.m. about a “distraught” person in Kennedy, Sask.

RCMP said the woman was taken in under the Mental Health Act and went into medical distress shortly after.

EMS was already on scene and took the woman to hospital. She was declared dead around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

RCMP are not releasing the woman’s name at this time.

Following policy within the RCMP Act, the RCMP has requested Moose Jaw Police Service conduct an independent external investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service is also involved in the investigation.

RCMP have also requested the justice ministry appoint an independent observer.

