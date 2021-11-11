Menu

Canada

36-year-old woman dies while in custody of Saskatchewan RCMP

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 12:56 pm
36-year-old woman dies while in custody of Saskatchewan RCMP - image View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Saskatchewan RCMP has requested an external investigation into the death of a 36-year-old woman who went into medical distress while in custody.

According to an RCMP release, Broadview RCMP received a report on Monday at 9 p.m. about a “distraught” person in Kennedy, Sask.

Read more: 3 recent in-custody deaths being investigated: Prince Albert police

RCMP said the woman was taken in under the Mental Health Act and went into medical distress shortly after.

EMS was already on scene and took the woman to hospital. She was declared dead around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

RCMP are not releasing the woman’s name at this time.

Following policy within the RCMP Act, the RCMP has requested Moose Jaw Police Service conduct an independent external investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Inmate dies at Prince Albert, Sask. correctional centre

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service is also involved in the investigation.

RCMP have also requested the justice ministry appoint an independent observer.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top pathologist says correctional officers to blame for Soleiman Faqiri death at Lindsay jail' Ontario’s top pathologist says correctional officers to blame for Soleiman Faqiri death at Lindsay jail
Ontario’s top pathologist says correctional officers to blame for Soleiman Faqiri death at Lindsay jail – Aug 10, 2021
