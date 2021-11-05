Menu

Canada

Inmate dies at Prince Albert, Sask. correctional centre

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 8:31 pm
Delays push back the opening of the Prince Albert Correctional Centre expansion for at least two months. View image in full screen
A 53-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at the correctional centre on Thursday. His death was not related to COVID-19 and foul play is not suspected at this time. File / Global News

An inmate at the Prince Albert Correctional Centre was declared dead on Thursday after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

Read more: Moose Jaw, Sask. police find dead inmate in holding cell

A corrections ministry statement said the 53-year-old was found unresponsive in his cell. Corrections staff called EMS and started life-saving measures.

The man was declared dead around 6:20 p.m. The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

The Prince Albert Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service have been notified and are investigating the death.

Read more: Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate dies while in custody

The corrections ministry will also be conducting an internal investigation.

The statement added the death is not related to COVID-19 and no foul play is suspected at this time.

 

