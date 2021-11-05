Inmate dies at Prince Albert, Sask. correctional centre

Send this page to someone via email

An inmate at the Prince Albert Correctional Centre was declared dead on Thursday after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

A corrections ministry statement said the 53-year-old was found unresponsive in his cell. Corrections staff called EMS and started life-saving measures.

The man was declared dead around 6:20 p.m. The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

The Prince Albert Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service have been notified and are investigating the death.

The corrections ministry will also be conducting an internal investigation.

The statement added the death is not related to COVID-19 and no foul play is suspected at this time.