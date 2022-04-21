Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa personal support worker charged with assault of long term care home resident

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2022 10:13 am
File photo of an Ottawa police cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an Ottawa police cruiser. Nathalie Madore / File / The Canadian Press

Ottawa police say a personal support worker is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a resident of a long-term care home.

Police say family members noticed “unexplained bruising” on the body of an 87-year-old woman, so they put a camera in her room at the facility.

They say the family contacted police on March 28 after reviewing the footage.

Trending Stories

Police did not describe the footage or the nature of the alleged assault, nor did they name the long-term care home involved.

Read more: Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 87-year-old Ottawa man

But they say they arrested a 25-year-old Ottawa woman and charged her with assault.

Police say she appeared in court on Wednesday.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Assault tagOttawa tagLong-term Care tagOttawa Police tagOntario Long-Term Care taglong-term care home tagPSW tagpersonal support worker taglong term care resident tagottawa PSW tagresident assaulted tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers