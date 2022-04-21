Menu

Canada

L.L. Bean stores coming to Waterloo Region, Kingston, Niagara Falls this year

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 11:07 am
The L.L. Bean label is displayed in the collar of a sweater in Marlborough, Mass., Thursday, July 16, 2020. View image in full screen
The L.L. Bean label is displayed in the collar of a sweater in Marlborough, Mass., Thursday, July 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Bill Sikes

While many have predicted the demise of brick and mortar shopping, on Thursday, L.L. Bean announced that it will be opening five new stores across Canada in the coming months including three in Ontario.

A new store will open on The Boardwalk in Waterloo in September, at the Cataraqui Centre in Kingston in October and at an unspecified location in Niagara Falls in the fall.

Read more: That’s one L of a name: Uncertainty surrounds LL Bean founder’s famous initials

In addition, the company, which specializes in outdoor gear and apparel has stores, is slated to open in Edmonton and Moncton this year as well.

The privately owned company, which was launched 110 years ago, did not come into Canada until launching an ecommerce site in 2018.

A year later, it launched its first physical location, and will now have 13 across the country, eight of which have been launched with Jaytex Group, a Canadian outdoor apparel company.

Read more: Ikea returns to Kitchener with new concept store

“The addition of five new locations will greatly help us reach markets where interest in L.L.Bean is already high, as demonstrated through strong e-commerce sales. We are excited to open in each of these communities and increase our ability to serve more customers in Canada,” said Howie Kastner, president of Jaytex Group.

