Mattea Roach only contestant to make Final Jeopardy!, steamrolls to 12th win

On her 12th day of Jeopardy!, Mattea Roach once again took home the top prize after being the only contestant to correctly answer Final Jeopardy! Wednesday evening.

Roach, a 23-year-old originally from Halifax, clinched the win after correctly answering the last question, which was about the online education subscription platform MasterClass.

She was the only person left by that point, as her two competitors failed to qualify for the final round. Roach ended up bringing home another $26,400 on Wednesday, pushing her total prize money to US$271,282

With her latest win, host Ken Jennings said this puts Roach in the top 10 for consecutive games won.

“That’s a momentous milestone that’s been rarely achieved since we lifted the five-game limit back in 2003,” he noted.

Roach will compete in her 13th game Thursday night.

She has already qualified for a spot in the next Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.

Roach graduated from Sacred Heart School in Halifax in 2015, and her family still lives in Halifax and Cape Breton. She now works as a tutor in Toronto.

In a previous interview with Global’s The Morning Show, Roach said she applied for the show online during the pandemic, because she was “bored” and wanted to give it a go.

“The worst thing that happens is I don’t hear back, and the best thing that happens is maybe I got on the show, so there’s literally no downside to taking the test. Then I got the best possible outcome,” she said.

Roach has previously said she would use her winnings to pay off her student debt.