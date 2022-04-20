2 men found guilty of murder in 2018 shooting of aspiring Toronto sportscaster

Send this page to someone via email

Two men accused of killing a young Toronto sports broadcaster in 2018 have been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Samir Adem and Salman Ahmed, who police charged with the fatal shooting of Jonathan Gayle-West of Oshawa in 2018, were found guilty by a jury after one day of deliberation.

The accused were 18 at the time of the shooting.

On Dec. 12, 2018, Gayle, an aspiring sportscaster who worked as a story editor at TSN, left his home in Oshawa and went to visit a pastor near Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road in Toronto to get some advice.

The 29-year-old had an interview for an on-air job the following month and his mother had urged him to consult the pastor.

In March, the jury heard that, shortly after Gayle left the pastor’s home, two men who were “complete strangers got into his car and shot him to death.” Gayle was shot three times in the torso. One bullet penetrated his heart.

Gayle-West worked on programs such as Jay & Dan, BarDown and TSN 1050.

The sentencing is scheduled to take place in July.

— with files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald