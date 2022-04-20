Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men found guilty of murder in 2018 shooting of aspiring Toronto sportscaster

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 7:32 pm
Click to play video: 'The trial for the two men accused of the Second degree murder of aspiring sportscaster Jonathan Gayle has begun.' The trial for the two men accused of the Second degree murder of aspiring sportscaster Jonathan Gayle has begun.
WATCH: The trial for the two men accused of the Second degree murder of aspiring sportscaster Jonathan Gayle has begun. (March, 2022) – Mar 7, 2022

Two men accused of killing a young Toronto sports broadcaster in 2018 have been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Samir Adem and Salman Ahmed, who police charged with the fatal shooting of Jonathan Gayle-West of Oshawa in 2018, were found guilty by a jury after one day of deliberation.

The accused were 18 at the time of the shooting.

Read more: Police identify victim found dead with gunshot wounds after car crashes off west-end Toronto road

On Dec. 12, 2018, Gayle, an aspiring sportscaster who worked as a story editor at TSN, left his home in Oshawa and went to visit a pastor near Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road in Toronto to get some advice.

The 29-year-old had an interview for an on-air job the following month and his mother had urged him to consult the pastor.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Two men charged in shooting death of 29-year-old TSN employee

In March, the jury heard that, shortly after Gayle left the pastor’s home, two men who were “complete strangers got into his car and shot him to death.” Gayle was shot three times in the torso. One bullet penetrated his heart.

Gayle-West worked on programs such as Jay & Dan, BarDown and TSN 1050.

The sentencing is scheduled to take place in July.

— with files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald

Click to play video: 'Man charged with 1st degree murder in 2 separate, random fatal shootings in Toronto' Man charged with 1st degree murder in 2 separate, random fatal shootings in Toronto
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagShooting tagToronto shooting tagSalman Ahmed tagSamir Adem tagJonathan Gayle tagjonathan gayle case tagjonathan gayle shooting tagtsn sportscaster tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers