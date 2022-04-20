SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada starts Aeroplan fund to help fly in Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s war

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2022 2:51 pm
Canadians can now give cash or Aeroplan points to help bring Ukrainians fleeing the war with Russia to safety in Canada.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says the goal is to pay for flights to bring at least 10,000 Ukrainians and their families approved for travel to Canada.

Read more: More than 5 million flee Ukraine as Russia starts Donbas offensive

These would be on top of targeted chartered flights to bring Ukrainians to Canada announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this year.

More than 54,000 Ukrainians have already been approved to come to Canada for three years while they decide on their next steps.

Donations will be accepted as of today, but details about how eligible Ukrainians can access the money won’t be available for a few weeks.

The new fund is part of a partnership between the Miles4Migrants charity, The Shapiro Foundation and Air Canada.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
