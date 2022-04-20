Porsche crashes into Kelowna business

Send this page to someone via email

A driver of a Porsche Cayenne had a bit of difficulty getting out of their stall in front of a Kelowna business early Wednesday morning.

At around 4:30 a.m. the vehicle moved from its resting spot in front of the business in the 199 block of Enterprise Way and crashed into the front of Code Ninjas, a coding centre for children, Les Bellamy, who works in a neighbouring building, said.

He noted that the vehicle would have had to lurch ahead several metres to get from the parking spot into the building.

It’s hard to say how much damage was wrought from the crash, though glass and other building materials were all over, nor is the condition of the driver known.

Story continues below advertisement

Code Ninjas has only been in the building for the last couple of months and according to its website, classes will be cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Global News has reached out to Kelowna RCMP and the story will be updated.

View image in full screen At around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the vehicle moved from its resting spot in front of the business on Enterprise Way and crashed into the front of Code Ninjas, a coding centre for children. Courtesy: Les Bellamy