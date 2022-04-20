Canada facing challenges in processing Afghan refugees, says Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is facing challenges in processing Afghans trying to flee the war-torn country.

Trudeau, whose Liberal government promised to resettle 40,000 Afghan refugees in Canada, says the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban is getting in the way.

He says the Taliban are “not exactly being helpful” with Canada’s efforts to bring refugees out of the country, but his government is working with allies in the region and around the world to help Afghans leave.

'Our patience is over' says Afghan waiting for IRCC application while enduring financial difficulties

The Veterans Transition Network, a major group helping Afghans who supported the Canadian Armed Forces, announced earlier this week it was winding down operations.

Executive director Oliver Thorne says “bureaucratic hoops” to getting proper paperwork are causing a bottleneck, and he’s calling on the Canadian government to resume consular services in Afghanistan.

More than 10,600 Afghan refugees have arrived in Canada so far.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.