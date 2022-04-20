Police release pictures of suspects in recent Waterloo robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have released images of several men they are looking to speak with in connection with a recent robbery in Waterloo.

Police say a man was out at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning near King Street North and Hickory Street in Waterloo when he was approached by a group of men.

One of the eight strangers flashed a gun and a knife before taking the victim’s personal belongings.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police released several photos of the men and are asking anyone with information about them or the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.