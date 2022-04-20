Police release pictures of suspects in recent Waterloo robbery

Waterloo Regional Police say they have released images of several men they are looking to speak with in connection with a recent robbery in Waterloo.
Police say a man was out at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning near King Street North and Hickory Street in Waterloo when he was approached by a group of men.
One of the eight strangers flashed a gun and a knife before taking the victim’s personal belongings.
There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.
Police released several photos of the men and are asking anyone with information about them or the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
