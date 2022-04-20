Menu

Crime

Police release pictures of suspects in recent Waterloo robbery

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 2:06 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say they have released images of several men that they are looking to speak with in connection to a recent robbery in Waterloo. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say they have released images of several men that they are looking to speak with in connection to a recent robbery in Waterloo. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say they have released images of several men they are looking to speak with in connection with a recent robbery in Waterloo.

Police say a man was out at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning near King Street North and Hickory Street in Waterloo when he was approached by a group of men.

Read more: Unknown assailant attacks man win ‘noxious substance’ in downtown Kitchener, police say

One of the eight strangers flashed a gun and a knife before taking the victim’s personal belongings.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Read more: Man facing multiple charges after officer bitten during arrest in Kitchener, police say

Police released several photos of the men and are asking anyone with information about them or the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

