Two men charged after Kingston, Ont. altercation

An unwanted visitor has led to charges for two Kingston men.

Police said at 5 p.m. on Monday, a 34-year-old man wandered onto a property without permission at Elliot Avenue in Kingston’s north end, which had been an ongoing issue.

This time, the property tenant, Brock Smith, confronted the man while holding a Glock pellet pistol, which police said resembled a real pistol.

Smith chased the man north on Division Street, eventually leading to a physical altercation between the two.

“During the altercation, Smith struck the accused a number of times in the head with the pellet pistol that he was holding,” a Kingston police news release stated.

Police said Smith returned to his residence five minutes later, where police eventually arrested him and seized the pellet pistol.

Smith was released on conditions with a future court date.

He faces charges of assault with a weapon and possession of an imitation weapon for committing an offence.

The 34-year-old man was charged with mischief under $5,000 and interfering with the lawful use of property.