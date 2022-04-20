Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two men charged after Kingston, Ont. altercation

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 10:02 am
Kingston Police sign. View image in full screen
Kingston Police sign. Global Kingston

An unwanted visitor has led to charges for two Kingston men.

Police said at 5 p.m. on Monday, a 34-year-old man wandered onto a property without permission at Elliot Avenue in Kingston’s north end, which had been an ongoing issue.

This time, the property tenant, Brock Smith, confronted the man while holding a Glock pellet pistol, which police said resembled a real pistol.

Read more: Kingston hopes for a good spring cleaning during ‘Pitch-In Week’

Smith chased the man north on Division Street, eventually leading to a physical altercation between the two.

“During the altercation, Smith struck the accused a number of times in the head with the pellet pistol that he was holding,” a Kingston police news release stated.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police said Smith returned to his residence five minutes later, where police eventually arrested him and seized the pellet pistol.

Click to play video: 'The Napanee Raiders win a thrilling Junior C playoff series over Amherstview.' The Napanee Raiders win a thrilling Junior C playoff series over Amherstview.
The Napanee Raiders win a thrilling Junior C playoff series over Amherstview.

Smith was released on conditions with a future court date.

He faces charges of assault with a weapon and possession of an imitation weapon for committing an offence.

The 34-year-old man was charged with mischief under $5,000 and interfering with the lawful use of property.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagAssault tagKingston Police tagPellet Gun tagGlock tagbrock smith tagglock pellet pistol tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers