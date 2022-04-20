Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Former Montreal mayoral candidate Balarama Holness forms new provincial party

By Julie Turcotte Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 7:06 am
Marc-Antoine Desjardins (left) and Balarma Holness (right) announced their two political parties are joining forces ahead of the Montreal municipal elections. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. View image in full screen
Marc-Antoine Desjardins (left) and Balarma Holness (right) announced their two political parties are joining forces ahead of the Montreal municipal elections. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Phil Carpenter/Global News

Former Montreal mayoral candidate Balarama Holness has confirmed to Global News that he’s making the move to provincial politics.

The ex-Montreal Alouettes football player will officially make the announcement at noon Wednesday in Quebec City.

Under the banner Mouvement Quebec, Holness says he wants to target Liberal strongholds in Montreal’s west end and the West Island, where he performed well during the 2021 municipal campaign.

Trending Stories

Read more: Balarama Holness, community organizer and former Alouette, will run for mayor of Montreal

NDG and Nelligan are two of the ridings he wants to capture, along with provincial Liberal leader Dominique Anglade’s riding of Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne.

The idea of forming a new party to rival the Liberals has been touted recently by a number of Anglo rights groups who feel abandoned by the existing options in Quebec provincial politics.

Story continues below advertisement

–with files from Global’s Phil Carpenter

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Liberal Party tagNDG tagDominique Anglade tagAlouettes tagBalarama Holness tagNelligan tagSaint-Henri-Sainte-Anne tagMouvement Quebec tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers