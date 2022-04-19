Jets blanked in the Big Apple, drop 3-0 decision to Rangers

Send this page to someone via email

Add the Winnipeg Jets to the list of teams that haven’t been able to solve New York Rangers goaltending of late.

Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for his seventh shutout of the season in the Rangers 3-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

The leading Vezina candidate now has back-to-back shutout wins, while New York extended its team shutout streak to three games, totalling 180:06.

It was meant to be a battle between two of the NHLs top goalies, but Connor Hellebuyck was a late scratch for Winnipeg due to a non COVID illness.

Eric Comrie allowed two goals on 33 shots for the Jets.

“I thought Eric played outstanding,” said interim coach Dave Lowry. “He made a lot of saves. There wasn’t a whole lot of second and third chances”

The Jets are 2-6-2 since March 31st and remain 10 points back of a playoff spot. Winnipeg will officially be eliminated with one more loss or if the Dallas Stars pick up one more point.

Ryan Strome scored two goals, while Artemi Panarin and former Jet Andrew Copp each had a pair of assists.

Copp, who was traded to New York at the trade deadline for Morgan Barron and two conditional second round draft picks and a fifth round pick in 2023, now has 15 points in 14 games with the Rangers.

Neither team was able to create much offence in the first period with the shots favouring New York 9-6.

It took a power play goal for the Rangers to open the scoring at 15:57 of the second period on a beautiful passing play.

Panarin, who earned his 69th and 70th assists of the season Tuesday, found a streaking Mika Zibanejad. He centred for Strome at the top of the crease for his 18th goal of the campaign.

Defenceman Adam Fox made it 2-0 off a wrist shot from just inside the blue-line at 11:47 of the third frame.

Strome’s second goal of the night came on an empty net with 33 seconds remaining to make it 3-0.

Josh Morrissey led all Jets skaters with 24:30 of ice-time.

The Jets conclude their road trip Thursday night when they visit Carolina.

Pre-game coverage with Kelly Moore and company will begin at 4 p.m. on 680 CJOB with puck drop shortly after 6 p.m.

