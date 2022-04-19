Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Transport Canada seeking input on small-boat noise regulations

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 8:13 pm
Transport Canada says it’s seeking public input on regulations regarding noise levels for motorboats. View image in full screen
Transport Canada says it’s seeking public input on regulations regarding noise levels for motorboats. Charles Krupa / Associated Press

With boating season now underway in B.C.’s Interior, Transport Canada is asking for public input on loud watercraft.

According to Transport Canada, current regulations require all power-driven vessels to be equipped with a muffler.

However, the national agency says regulations don’t include any performance standards for mufflers or noise limits.

Read more: Coronavirus: Less boat traffic is good news for Canada’s marine life

“These gaps have led to concerns that vessel engine noise sometimes exceeds acceptable levels,” said Transport Canada.

“Police have also noted that it’s hard to enforce the current requirements as they lack the technical expertise needed to identify whether a muffler is properly equipped or not.

“Transport Canada is looking at several ways to address these concerns.”

Story continues below advertisement

On its Let’s Talk website page, Transport Canada is proposing five options:

  • Make no changes.
  • Clarify and modernize existing requirements
  • Introduce standards for manufacturers to follow
  • Introduce standards for vessel operators to follow
  • Introduce standards for manufacturers and vessel operators to follow
Trending Stories

Transport Canada says it is accepting public input until May 13.

Click to play video: 'Public health experts warn that prolonged exposure to noise pollution can have serious health impacts' Public health experts warn that prolonged exposure to noise pollution can have serious health impacts
Public health experts warn that prolonged exposure to noise pollution can have serious health impacts – Mar 4, 2022

To date, 143 responses have been submitted.

The answers range from “leave it as it is” and “make no changes” to “absolutely changes are required” and “change is needed. The noise can be highly disruptive in small lakes when the noise echoes off the mountains.”

To join the discussion, visit the Let’s Talk Transportation website.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Monitoring noise pollution in Burrard Inlet to protect marine life' Monitoring noise pollution in Burrard Inlet to protect marine life
Monitoring noise pollution in Burrard Inlet to protect marine life – Jul 28, 2016
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Transport Canada tagNoise pollution tagWatercraft tagMOTORBOATS tagPowerboats tagLet's Talk transportation tagnoise regulations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers