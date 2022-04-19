Transport Canada seeking input on small-boat noise regulations

Send this page to someone via email

With boating season now underway in B.C.’s Interior, Transport Canada is asking for public input on loud watercraft.

According to Transport Canada, current regulations require all power-driven vessels to be equipped with a muffler.

However, the national agency says regulations don’t include any performance standards for mufflers or noise limits.

“These gaps have led to concerns that vessel engine noise sometimes exceeds acceptable levels,” said Transport Canada.

“Police have also noted that it’s hard to enforce the current requirements as they lack the technical expertise needed to identify whether a muffler is properly equipped or not.

“Transport Canada is looking at several ways to address these concerns.”

On its Let’s Talk website page, Transport Canada is proposing five options:

Make no changes.

Clarify and modernize existing requirements

Introduce standards for manufacturers to follow

Introduce standards for vessel operators to follow

Introduce standards for manufacturers and vessel operators to follow

Transport Canada says it is accepting public input until May 13.

To date, 143 responses have been submitted.

The answers range from “leave it as it is” and “make no changes” to “absolutely changes are required” and “change is needed. The noise can be highly disruptive in small lakes when the noise echoes off the mountains.”

To join the discussion, visit the Let’s Talk Transportation website.

