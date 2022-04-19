Menu

Canada

Uncontrollable fire burning south of Saskatoon along Highway 60

By Matthew Rodrigopulle Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 8:01 pm
Saskatoon Fire Department received a call on Tuesday afternoon about a controllable fire that became uncontrollable on Highway 60, south of the city. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Fire Department received a call on Tuesday afternoon about a controllable fire that became uncontrollable on Highway 60, south of the city. Saskatoon Fire Department

An uncontrollable fire burning south of Saskatoon has destroyed a trailer and possibly other vehicles, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).

According to the SFD, they received a report of a controlled burn that got out of control at 2:54 p.m. on Tuesday.

The fire was reported along Highway 60, south of Valley Road. SFD say one fire engine, two tanket units, two brush trucks and the Battalion Chief were dispatched to the location.

On arrival, SFD say a large grass fire was moving quickly with winds blowing from the east southeast direction at speeds from 44 km/h up to 55 km/h.

SFD say they prioritized protecting structures in the fire’s path. They say the fire is difficult to extinguish and to get ahead of at this time. They say the fire already consumed a trailer and possibly other vehicles and is a concern to structures.

Partner fire services from Pike Lake and Delisle, Sask. are on scene assisting with fire extinguishment at this time. SFD say water shuttling and supply is a priority for all fire ground personnel.

They say Corman Park police were also on scene redirecting traffic due to the risk of the fire crossing the highway.

An additional three fire engines from SFD are responding to assist with extinguishment and protect structures. SFD say visibility is poor due to the amount of smoke in this area. It is advised to avoid this area until further notice.

SFD say further updates on this fire will be provided as soon as it’s practical to do so.

