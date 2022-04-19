Menu

Traffic

Police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash on Queenston Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 3:52 pm
A truck driver from Niagara-on-the-Lake is the deceased following a single-vehicle crash on Queenston Road April 14, 2022. View image in full screen
A truck driver from Niagara-on-the-Lake is the deceased following a single-vehicle crash on Queenston Road April 14, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they are investigating a collision that killed a driver in Niagara-on-the-Lake Friday night.

In a release on Tuesday, the Collision Reconstruction Unit said a black Ford F-150 pickup truck was found in a ditch on Queenston Road between Concession Road 5 and Concession Road 6 just after 9: 30 p.m. on April 14.

It’s believed the vehicle, while travelling west on Queenston Road, struck a concrete culvert before landing in a trench.

Read more: Barton Street apartment ‘significantly’ damaged in city centre blaze: Hamilton Fire

“The driver, a 42-year-old male from the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake, who was the lone vehicle occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene,” NRPS said in their release.

“The identity of the driver is not being released.”

Detectives are appealing to the public for more information on the crash, hoping residents and potentially motorists in the area might provide video footage through security or dash cameras.

Information can be passed on to NRPS or even Crime Stoppers of Niagara.

