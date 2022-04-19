Ontario Greens nominate Fiona Jager as candidate in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands, Rideau Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Voters in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes have another candidate to consider for the upcoming Ontario provincial election.

Fiona Jager has been nominated to represent the Green Party in the riding.

Jager boasts an impressive resume: she is a registered nurse, psychotherapist, small business owner, professor of nursing and a mother.

“As a nurse, I’m deeply aware of the need for changes to the way we approach health care — both in the interest of patients and health-care workers,” said Jager. “That includes addressing the social determinants of health, like making housing more accessible and communities more caring and connected.”

“After a difficult two years of the pandemic, it’s crucial that Queen’s Park hears directly from the front line as we work to shore up the overburdened health system,” Ontario Greens Leader Mike Schreiner added.

“Fiona will be a strong voice for front line health workers and is committed to making health care in Ontario more accessible and equitable.”

This rounds out the nominees for the four main political parties in the riding along with Liberal candidate Josh Bennett, NDP candidate Chris Wilson and incumbent and Conservative candidate, Steve Clark.