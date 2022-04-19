City of Regina wants public transit to provide a quarter of all trips taken by 2025

Send this page to someone via email

Regina city councillors will get their first chance to debate the future of transit in the Queen City next week.

The city’s first ever Regina Transit Master Plan, which was developed by city administration and will guide decision making around transit for the next 25 years, heads to executive committee next Wednesday.

“There’s a lot of potential in this plan. This is the first of its kind in the city of Regina,” said City of Regina Citizen Services Executive Director Kim Onrait.

“This plan leads Regina transit in a direction that is customer-focused and modern. It improves transportation in our community, and manages growth to create a sustainable and attractive option that is achievable.”

One goal leading the transit plan, which was developed to complement other city strategies such as the Energy and Sustainability Framework (ESF), is to increase Regina transits mode-share to 25 per cent by 2025. That is, to have public transit account for one quarter of all trips taken within the city.

Currently, according to Transit and Fleet Director Brad Bells, who acknowledged that the pandemic has decreased ridership, that number is closer to five per cent.

To increase ridership, the plan proposes a suite of short, medium and long-term goals.

The plan proposes increasing transit frequency on all routes, expanding the number of routes operating on weekends, expanding hours of operation on Sundays and holidays, and modernizing fare payment and planning and on-demand services by developing an integrated app and making transit free for youth under 12 in an effort to build public transit habits.

That goal has been identified as one of the most quickly implementable if the plan is approved by council.

Another ESF goal involves increasing the use of low-emission vehicles .

As such, the transit plan proposes completely electrifying its bus fleet by 2039. As part of that timeline, it proses the first seven of those be purchased and operating in the year 2024.

The city says that to implement all of its short-term goals, including increasing route frequency and hours of operation and purchasing the first seven electric buses would cost around $80 million in total.

Council approval of the plan does not automatically commit the city to any of the proposed spending.

