City of Regina still encouraging masks to be worn at city-run facilities, transit

Regina residents are being strongly encouraged to continue wearing a mask when visiting City of Regina facilities or using Regina Transit in order to limit COVID-19 transmission, according to city officials.

The city shared this statement as the remaining public health orders in Saskatchewan expired on Monday. The orders required the public to wear masks in public indoor spaces.

“The health, safety and well-being of employees and residents remain a top priority for the City of Regina. We will continue to make masks available for visitors to City facilities and to riders on Regina Transit,” said the city in a release on Monday.

The city says it is still reminding residents to follow best practices when it comes to maintaining good personal hygiene. Officials are asking people to stay home and follow provincial guidelines regarding self-isolation and self-monitoring if they feel sick.

It is no longer a requirement for residents to self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19 following the expiration of the province’s health orders, but the province is still recommending that people self-isolate if they test positive.

The policy to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result when entering a City of Regina facility came to an end on Feb. 14 when the province removed the requirement.

Henry Baker Hall reopened to public

The City of Regina has also announced that Henry Baker Hall at city hall is now open to the public.

Residents who would like to watch or address city council or committees as a delegate about a matter during meetings can now be at the hall in person or attend virtually.

People are reminded to register with the city clerk’s office by email at clerks@regina.ca or by calling 306-777-7262 no later than 1 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the scheduled meeting.