South Frontenac OPP investigate damage along K&P Trail

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in South Frontenac say a portion of the K&P trail has been damaged in what they’re calling a case of mischief.

Police say sometime between April 9 and 10, fence posts and gates were damaged on a portion of the trail between Colebrook Road and Joyce Road.

Damage is estimated at more than $10,000.

Frontenac OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding those responsible for the mischief.

2:05 Kingston, Ont. woman calls for denial of 16-storey building proposal next to her home Kingston, Ont. woman calls for denial of 16-storey building proposal next to her home