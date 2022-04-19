Menu

Crime

South Frontenac OPP investigate damage along K&P Trail

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 12:14 pm
OPP View image in full screen
Frontenac OPP are asking for the public's assistance in finding those responsible for mischief along the K&P trail. Global News file

Police in South Frontenac say a portion of the K&P trail has been damaged in what they’re calling a case of mischief.

Police say sometime between April 9 and 10, fence posts and gates were damaged on a portion of the trail between Colebrook Road and Joyce Road.

Damage is estimated at more than $10,000.

Frontenac OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding those responsible for the mischief.

