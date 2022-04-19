Snowfall in the middle of April descends on Montreal, up to 15 cm possible

Send this page to someone via email

Mother Nature isn’t done with winter apparently.

An unseasonable snowfall has descended upon parts of southern Quebec on Tuesday morning, including Montreal.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement, saying a “a major weather system” from the eastern coast of the United States will bring anywhere between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow to the city.

“As temperatures will be very close to the freezing mark, heavy, wet snow can be expected,” the weather agency said. “This snow could result in local power outages.”

This morning in Montreal. Not just snow, but a thundersnow. What kind of joke is this? pic.twitter.com/re23P3Zw6V — Viviane Descombes 🇫🇷 🇨🇦 (@VivianeDesc) April 19, 2022

Montreal spring always treats us well. 🥶❄️🌨 pic.twitter.com/7wKMJbDgTz — Greigori (@greigori_yang) April 19, 2022

The spring storm means “visibilities will be significantly reduced in heavy snow this morning during the rush hour.”

Commuters are advised to take it slow since roads could be “quickly become slippery.”

View image in full screen A bed of flowers covered in snow on April 19, 2022 in Montreal. Anne Leclair/Global News