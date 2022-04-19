Menu

Canada

Snowfall in the middle of April descends on Montreal, up to 15 cm possible

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 9:43 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: April 19, 2022' Global News Morning weather forecast: April 19, 2022
Eramelinda Boquer has Montreal's weather forecast for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Mother Nature isn’t done with winter apparently.

An unseasonable snowfall has descended upon parts of southern Quebec on Tuesday morning, including Montreal.

Read more: Canada’s spring has been cold so far. Why it may linger for longer

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement, saying a “a major weather system” from the eastern coast of the United States will bring anywhere between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow to the city.

“As temperatures will be very close to the freezing mark, heavy, wet snow can be expected,” the weather agency said. “This snow could result in local power outages.”

The spring storm means “visibilities will be significantly reduced in heavy snow this morning during the rush hour.”

Commuters are advised to take it slow since roads could be “quickly become slippery.”

A bed of flowers covered in snow on April 19, 2022 in Montreal. View image in full screen
A bed of flowers covered in snow on April 19, 2022 in Montreal. Anne Leclair/Global News
