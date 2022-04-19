Menu

Canada

Mattea Roach earns 10th consecutive ‘Jeopardy!’ win, defeats another Canadian

By Eilish Bonang Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 7:41 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian Jeopardy! Champion Mattea Roach' Canadian Jeopardy! Champion Mattea Roach
Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach has racked up more than $70,000 in prize money during her back-to-back wins on Jeopardy!. The 23-year-old stops by to chat about her experience and how the pandemic prompted her to apply for the quiz show. – Apr 7, 2022

Nova Scotia native Mattea Roach continued her Jeopardy! winning streak Monday, earning her 10th straight victory on the popular game show.

The 23-year-old from Halifax gained another $16,799 during the episode, bringing her total earnings to US$227,601.

Despite incorrectly answering the final Jeopardy clue, Roach clinched the win after beating fellow Canadian contestant, Caitlin Hayes, a musician and educator from Vancouver.

Hayes gave the correct answer to the final question, writing “What is Arabian Nights?” but did not wager enough to end Mattea’s winning streak.

Roach will work to defend her title again on Tuesday night’s episode.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Jeopardy!‘s daily box scores, Roach has answered clues correctly 93 per cent of the time in all 10 games, with 265 correct responses and 19 incorrect ones.

Trending Stories

Read more: Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach earns 9th ‘Jeopardy!’ win, prize money tops $200K

In an interview with Global’s The Morning Show, Roach said she applied for the show online during the pandemic, because she was “bored” and wanted to give it a go.

“The worst thing that happens is I don’t hear back, and the best thing that happens is maybe I got on the show, so there’s literally no downside to taking the test. Then I got the best possible outcome,” she said.

Read more: Mattea Roach earns another $20,000 on Jeopardy!, winning streak at 7 games

That best possible outcome — so far — has allowed her to pay off her student loans and a chance to appear in a future Tournament of Champions game.

Roach graduated from Sacred Heart School in Halifax in 2015, and her family still lives in Halifax and Cape Breton. She now works as a tutor in Toronto.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagJeopardy tagMattea Roach tagMattea Roach Jeopardy tagjeopardy halifax tagCanadian Jeopardy tagmattea roach winning tagjeopardy halifax winner tagnova scotian on jeopardy tag

