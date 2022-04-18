Arrest warrants issued for 2 men after ‘vicious’ Brampton attack: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peel have issued arrest warrants for two men after a “vicious” attack that took place in Brampton, Ont., over the weekend.

Police said that, in the early hours of Saturday morning, two victims were at a business in the Bramtree Court and Chrysler Drive area. When they left the business, they were attacked by four men armed with weapons that included sticks and bats, police said.

After “causing injury,” the four suspects fled the scene in a white 2015 Volkswagen Jetta. Police said the car’s licence plate was CFEB 295.

One victim sustained “life-altering” injuries and another was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Peel police.

Read more: Brampton man arrested after alleged assault and robbery involving a hammer

Story continues below advertisement

Officers have identified two of the four men and issued arrest warrants. The first, police alleged, is Manjot Singh, a 25-year-old man from Brampton. Police said the second man is Gurkirat Singh, a 24-year-old man from Markham.

Both are wanted for attempted murder, assault with a weapon and assault to cause bodily harm, police said.

“All of the involved suspects are encouraged to speak with legal counsel, and make arrangements to surrender to police,” Peel police said in a press release.

1:49 Man arrested after 7 vehicles struck in Mississauga collision Man arrested after 7 vehicles struck in Mississauga collision