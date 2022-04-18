Napanee Raiders sights set on Schmaltz Cup trophy once again

Send this page to someone via email

Overtime was needed to determine a winner in the Provincial Junior C playoff series between Napanee and Amherstview.

Noah Westwater scored at 4.08 of the extra session to give the Raiders a 4-3 victory over the hometown Jets in front of a capacity crowd of 725 at the W.J. Henderson Arena.

Ben Chubbs, Aiden Johnston and Soren Zamuner also scored for Napanee. Bailey Maracle was solid in goal with 36-saves.

Zachary McMahon tallied twice for the Jets. Caden Kekewich also scored for Amherstview. Rookie netminder Ethan Babin stopped 32 shots. It was only Babin’s second game in the playoffs – he was forced into duty after an injury to starting goaltender Jeremy Piazzi.

Napanee wins the Tod Division championship four games to three to advance to the Schmaltz Cup playdowns.

The Raiders are the defending Ontario champions, having won in May of 2019 – that was the last time the trophy was handed out because of COVID-19.

“Amherstview is a fantastic team and they gave us all we could handle,” said Westwater, the Raiders captain.

The 20-year-old defenceman from Oakville knew it was going to be a tough seven-game battle.

“They had our number this season and we wanted to get them back where it mattered the most,” continued Westwater.

“All seven games were tough, tough matches. Six of the seven games were decided by one goal. That’s how close this series was. Fortunately, we were able to come out on top.”

The Raiders advance to the Ontario quarter-finals against the Clarington Eagles. Dates for that best of seven series have yet to be decided. A coin flip is needed to determine home-ice advantage.

