Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo reveals death of newborn twin son

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s newborn son has died, according to an announcement posted on the soccer star’s Instagram account.

Ronaldo, a player with Manchester United, announced in October of last year that he and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were expecting twins.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” they wrote in Monday’s announcement.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” he continued, adding to the end: “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Rodriguez, who is from Argentina, has been the longtime partner of Ronaldo after they met while he was playing for Real Madrid in 2016.

The couple often share photos of their blended family on Instagram. The couple have a four-year-old daughter together, and Ronaldo has three other children.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support,” the couple also wrote in Monday’s post.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

The couple confirmed in December that they had been expecting both a boy and a girl in a gender-reveal video that featured their other children.

“Where life begins and love never ends ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #blessed,” Ronaldo captioned the post at the time.

