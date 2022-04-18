‘It warms my heart’: Easter Egg hunt at Montreal-area farm brings joy to families

Send this page to someone via email

A little west of Montreal, a local farm made the best of a chilly long weekend by welcoming families and their children for elaborate Easter egg hunts.

Quinn’s Farm, a mainstay in Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot, set up stations for young participants bundled up in winter jackets to snag colourful eggs as part of a decade-old tradition.

Four-year-old Elena Mavrakis had chocolate on her face while holding up a handcrafted bunny lollipop at the end of the hunt. She was grinning from ear to ear.

“I saw animals and eggs and I got chocolate and I eat it,” she said.

Farmer Phil, who only goes by a first name, says the popular Easter activity is in its 10th year. The hunt — which takes place over two weekends — drew about 9,000 people this spring.

The sold-out event included 1,500 participants on Monday alone.

Quinn’s Farm has recently rejigged the festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic after having to put off the event in 2020. This includes ensuring little hunters from different households stay at least one metre apart from one another.

Farmer Phil says families still come to the farm for a fun time. It brings joy to both organizers and the volunteers who help scatter the eggs.

“It warms my heart to see happy faces. I love it,” Phil told Global News.

View image in full screen Elena Mavrakis, four, was very happy about the Easter festivities. Olivia O'Malley/Global News

Kevin Stern is among those who brought his little boy, Ty, who is a little over two years old. They were joined by Thomas Reid and his toddler Teddy.

“We do it every year,” Reid said.

Stein described the kids as pumped about running around to snag as many eggs as possible and to ride the tractor.

“Spring is here; weather is getting nicer. Kids are excited for the Easter egg hunt.”

Emma Montmarquette, 10, was one of thousands hopping her way from station to station on Easter Monday.

"I really liked it because you got to go all around the farm," she said.

Aside from the festivities, some were also in for a few surprises.

Six-year-old Melina Davy was with her brother and a friend for the hunt.

“First of all when my dad told me there was a farm, I didn’t know there was going to be a maze,” she said.

Quinn’s Farm may have had a busy long weekend, but the location is open for visits on Thursday, Friday and Saturday every week. Admission is free until May 10.