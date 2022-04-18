TikTok of B.C. dad hoping to see his cloud photo on TV gets millions of views

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. dad is getting worldwide attention thanks to a TikTok video that has been viewed almost five million times.

Mark Skeath was among many residents around the Sunshine Coast last Thursday who spotted a lenticular cloud over Bowen Island.

He snapped a picture of the unusual cloud and sent it to Global BC’s popular Weather Window segment.

In an email, Skeath said his daughter took a video of him watching the News Hour that evening to see if his photo was the one that made the news.

She shared it on TikTok and it has received thousands of comments and shares.

It turns out Skeath’s photo wasn’t the one shown during the broadcast.

He told Global News that it wasn’t a big deal really but was surprised by the response on TikTok.

“I don’t get it but there you are, lol,” he wrote.

According to the National Weather Service, a lenticular cloud can look like a UFO or a stack of pancakes.

They are formed when “relatively stable, fast-moving air is forced up over a topographic barrier that is oriented more or less perpendicular to the direction from which the upper wind is blowing.”

This then creates a gravity wave downwind of the topographic barrier, like a wave formed by throwing a pebble into a pond.

Here are some of the photos Global BC received of the lenticular cloud.

