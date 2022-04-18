Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

TikTok of B.C. dad hoping to see his cloud photo on TV gets millions of views

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 4:04 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: April 15' B.C. evening weather forecast: April 15
Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle has the Friday, April 15, 2022 forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

A B.C. dad is getting worldwide attention thanks to a TikTok video that has been viewed almost five million times.

Mark Skeath was among many residents around the Sunshine Coast last Thursday who spotted a lenticular cloud over Bowen Island.

He snapped a picture of the unusual cloud and sent it to Global BC’s popular Weather Window segment.

Read more: B.C. Wildfire Service implements first fire ban of the year

In an email, Skeath said his daughter took a video of him watching the News Hour that evening to see if his photo was the one that made the news.

She shared it on TikTok and it has received thousands of comments and shares.

Story continues below advertisement
@slouise95

#dadsoftiktok #dreamer #news #dadtok #iwish #weatherreport #funny #weathertok #dad

♬ Wildest Dreams – Duomo

It turns out Skeath’s photo wasn’t the one shown during the broadcast.

He told Global News that it wasn’t a big deal really but was surprised by the response on TikTok.

“I don’t get it but there you are, lol,” he wrote.

According to the National Weather Service, a lenticular cloud can look like a UFO or a stack of pancakes.

They are formed when “relatively stable, fast-moving air is forced up over a topographic barrier that is oriented more or less perpendicular to the direction from which the upper wind is blowing.”

Story continues below advertisement

This then creates a gravity wave downwind of the topographic barrier, like a wave formed by throwing a pebble into a pond.

Here are some of the photos Global BC received of the lenticular cloud.

Trending Stories
lenticular cloud Mark Skeath View image in full screen
Mark Skeath’s photo he snapped of the strange-looking cloud over Bowen Island on Friday. Mark Skeath
Langdale ferry terminal. View image in full screen
Langdale ferry terminal. Jason LaChance
View from the ferry docked at Langdale View image in full screen
View from the ferry docked at Langdale. Nicole Delmotte
Taken at Gibsons Marina, Sunshine Coast View image in full screen
Taken at Gibsons Marina, Sunshine Coast. Stephanie Riggs
Taken at Armours Beach on Squamish Territory View image in full screen
Taken at Armours Beach on Squamish Territory. Maurice Windham
View of Cypress Mountain with the moon, mixed clouds and blue sky taken from Soames on the Sunshine Coast B.C. View image in full screen
View of Cypress Mountain with the moon, mixed clouds and blue sky taken from Soames on the Sunshine Coast B.C. Christy Kiloh
Taken from Gibsons. View image in full screen
Taken from Gibsons. Paul and Heather Riegert
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagTikTok tagweather window tagTikTok Viral Video tagBC weather window tagDad TikTok tagDad TikTok video taglenticular cloud taglenticular cloud bc taglenticular cloud photo tagWeather Window BC tagWeather Window cloud tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers