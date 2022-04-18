Sunwing Airlines network-wide system outage causing flight delays

Send this page to someone via email

Sunwing Airlines says it is dealing with a network-wide system outage that has impacted check-in and boarding for its flights.

The system issue has resulted in several delays for a number of Sunwing flights, the airline said in a statement Monday on Twitter.

Sunwing issued a statement for all passengers travelling with them over the next 12 to 24 hours to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

“We regret any inconvenience to customers’ travel plans and are working to have the issue resolved as soon as possible,” the airline said.

Sunwing’s website shows virtually all flights scheduled for Monday — more than 40 — have been delayed, some by more than 12 hours.

Meanwhile, Toronto Pearson Airport said it is has been dealing with several frustrated passengers who have flights through Sunwing.

Some passengers tweeted that they have been “stranded” at the airport in Toronto for more than 20 hours.

The airport tweeted that some passengers got “vouchers for food and accommodation.”

Footage from Global News shows a queue with what appears to be hundreds of passengers waiting to fly or at least get information from Sunwing at Pearson Airport.

One passenger said she is stuck because of Sunwing’s computer issues and was supposed to get married this week in Costa Rica.

“I’m going to Costa Rica for my wedding that’s already been pushed back once,” Alyssa Deluca told Global News. “It is time-sensitive. We have to be in the country for three full days. We have until midnight for it to be a legal wedding.”

The system-wide outage remains unresolved.

— With files from Global News’ Sean O’Shea & The Canadian Press

