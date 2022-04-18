University of Manitoba Arctic researcher David Barber has died

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Manitoba says one of Canada’s most influential and accomplished Arctic researchers has died.

The school says in a statement that David Barber was best known for his groundbreaking work on snow over sea ice and the application of satellite technologies for their characterization.

We're extremely sad to share the news of the passing of Dr. David Barber. He was one of Canada’s most influential and accomplished Arctic researchers and will be dearly missed. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.https://t.co/LJhF0feF9G — University of Manitoba (@UManitoba) April 16, 2022

It says Barber died Friday following complications from cardiac arrest.

Barber will be honoured with a celebration of life at the Engineering Atrium at the University of Manitoba on April 23.