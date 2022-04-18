Menu

Canada

University of Manitoba Arctic researcher David Barber has died

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2022 11:51 am
David Barber, professor at University of Manitoba, Canada Research Chair in Arctic System Science and chief scientist on board the Canada research vessel Amundsen, is photographed on board the ship docked in Churchill in 2018. Barber died April 15, 2022. View image in full screen
David Barber, professor at University of Manitoba, Canada Research Chair in Arctic System Science and chief scientist on board the Canada research vessel Amundsen, is photographed on board the ship docked in Churchill in 2018. Barber died April 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The University of Manitoba says one of Canada’s most influential and accomplished Arctic researchers has died.

The school says in a statement that David Barber was best known for his groundbreaking work on snow over sea ice and the application of satellite technologies for their characterization.

It says Barber died Friday following complications from cardiac arrest.

Barber will be honoured with a celebration of life at the Engineering Atrium at the University of Manitoba on April 23.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
