University of Manitoba Arctic researcher David Barber has died

The University of Manitoba says one of Canada’s most influential and accomplished Arctic researchers has died.
The school says in a statement that David Barber was best known for his groundbreaking work on snow over sea ice and the application of satellite technologies for their characterization.
It says Barber died Friday following complications from cardiac arrest.
Barber will be honoured with a celebration of life at the Engineering Atrium at the University of Manitoba on April 23.
© 2022 The Canadian Press
