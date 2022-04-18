Menu

Fire

No injuries following balcony fire at Peterborough apartment building

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 9:51 am
Peterborough Fire Services attended a balcony fire at a building early Monday, April 18. View image in full screen
Peterborough Fire Services attended a balcony fire at a building early Monday, April 18. Peterborough Fire Services

No injuries were reported following a fire at a Peterborough apartment building early Monday.

Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief Don Broersma says around 12:15 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire on a balcony of an apartment building on Sherbrooke Street.

“One crew quickly knocked down the fire from the exterior,” he said.

Read more: 5 displaced after fire at Severn Court Student Residence in Peterborough

A second crew ensured all residents in the affected units managed to get out safely and that the fire had not extended inside the building.

“A working smoke detector had alerted the resident of the unit involved prior to their exiting of the building,” he said.

Broersma says the cause of the fire has been determined to be discarded smoking materials.

Damage is estimated at $10,000, he said.

