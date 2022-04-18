Avian flu cases identified among flock at handful of Quebec sites

Send this page to someone via email

The avian flu has been detected in at least four locations in Quebec in the same week by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

A poultry flock in the Les Sources regional municipality county is the latest farm to be put under quarantine over the weekend.

“The CFIA has established movement control measures and is recommending that other farms in the area increase biosecurity,” the agency said on its website.

All four sites where the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian influenza was detected are in the province’s Estrie region. That particular strain can cause serious disease and death in birds.

Last week, Brome Lake Ducks confirmed it found a case in one of its breeding facilities on a farm in St-Claude, about 160 kilometres east of Montreal.

In Quebec, the first cases of bird flu were detected in three wild geese in April. Several other provinces have already reported outbreaks in wild and domestic populations.

The CFIA is asking farmers to remain vigilant and to contact 450-768-6763 if there are sick birds in their flock.

When it comes to wild birds, the province says anyone can report suspected H5N1 infection or death by calling 1-877-346-6763. It is advised to avoid approaching and handling potentially infected birds until instructions are given.

— with files from The Canadian Press

