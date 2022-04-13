Menu

Canada

Quebec duck farm says it has detected a case of highly pathogenic avian flu

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2022 6:02 pm
An operations manager for a duck farm, holds a Moulard duckling in Ferndale, N.Y., July 18, 2019. A Quebec duck farm says it has detected a case of avian flu in one of its breeding facilities. T. View image in full screen
An operations manager for a duck farm, holds a Moulard duckling in Ferndale, N.Y., July 18, 2019. A Quebec duck farm says it has detected a case of avian flu in one of its breeding facilities. T. HE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Bebeto Matthews

A Quebec duck farm says it has detected a case of avian flu in one of its breeding facilities.

Brome Lake Ducks says in a news release that the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian influenza was confirmed Tuesday on a farm in St-Claude, about 160 kilometres east of Montreal.

Read more: Canada’s food industry making adjustments amid large bird flu outbreak

The company says it has quarantined the farm as well as another facility in Knowlton, Que., and is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to put biosecurity measures in place.

Quebec’s first bird flu cases were detected in three wild geese earlier this month, and several other provinces have already reported outbreaks in wild and domestic populations.

Read more: Bird flu outbreak: Can humans contract the virus? Expert weighs in

While most forms of avian flu are mild, H5N1 can cause serious disease and death in birds.

No human cases have been detected in Canada, and the CFIA says avian influenza is not a significant public health concern for healthy people who are not in regular contact with infected birds.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Agriculture tagCanadian Food Inspection Agency tagAvian Flu tagH5N1 tagBrome Lake ducks tagCanards du Lac Brome tagQuebec bird flu tagQuebec duck farm tag

