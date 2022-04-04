Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Quebec wildlife authorities say first cases of avian flu identified among wild birds

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2022 5:28 pm
A Canada Goose finds a patch of grass to feed with spring not far away in Montreal on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. View image in full screen
A Canada Goose finds a patch of grass to feed with spring not far away in Montreal on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press Images

Quebec wildlife authorities say the first three cases of bird flu in the province have been identified among wild birds.

The province’s Wildlife Department said Monday the H5N1 strain of avian influenza was confirmed during a surveillance operation in southwestern Quebec.

Read more: 'Be extremely vigilant’: farmers, feds worried about growing outbreaks of bird flu

The strain was detected in a Canada goose in Granby, Que., east of Montreal, and in two snow geese in the Montérégie region, located south of Montreal.

Trending Stories

Quebec authorities say the arrival of the flu was expected as several cases had been identified in both wild and farmed birds in Canada since December 2021, including in the Maritime provinces, Ontario and British Columbia.

Read more: 4th southern Ontario poultry farm quarantined after bird flu confirmed

Story continues below advertisement

Cases have also been identified in the United States, and the virus has been spreading since 2020 in Europe.

Avian influenza is a virus that is present naturally among wild birds, in particular among aquatic species like geese, ducks and seagulls.

While it usually causes few clinical symptoms in wild birds, officials say domestic birds are more sensitive to the virus, which can cause high death rates in poultry farms.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Virus tagCanada Goose tagbird flu tagH5N1 tagavian influenza tagsnow geese tagWild Birds tagpoultry farms tagQuebec bird flu tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers