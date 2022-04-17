Menu

Canada

Man killed on train tracks in Calgary’s Edworthy Park

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted April 17, 2022 9:32 pm
A man was wearing ear buds when he was hit and killed by a CP Rail train in Edworthy Park April 17, 2022. View image in full screen
A man was wearing ear buds when he was hit and killed by a CP Rail train in Edworthy Park April 17, 2022. Global News

A man in his 40s is dead after being hit by a CP Rail train in Edworthy Park Sunday.

Paramedics said the man was jogging on the train tracks just after 1:00 p.m. and despite shouts from people in the area alerting him to the train, EMS said he was hit and died on the scene.

The victim was wearing ear buds at the time.

Read more: Calgary police investigate drunk driving as factor in morning head-on collision

CP Rail police are investigating. A number of trails in the area were closed for some time.

The victim’s name has not been released.

