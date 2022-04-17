Man killed on train tracks in Calgary’s Edworthy Park

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 40s is dead after being hit by a CP Rail train in Edworthy Park Sunday.

Paramedics said the man was jogging on the train tracks just after 1:00 p.m. and despite shouts from people in the area alerting him to the train, EMS said he was hit and died on the scene.

The victim was wearing ear buds at the time.

CP Rail police are investigating. A number of trails in the area were closed for some time.

The victim’s name has not been released.