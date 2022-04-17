London, Ont. ONERUN returns for 12th year to get people moving for charity

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., charity program has returned for its 12th year.

ONERUN is encouraging community members to walk, run, bike, swim, rollerblade or even skateboard 100 kilometres in a month from May 14 to June 10.

“It always surprises me… (Even) with the hardships that we’ve had to deal with over the last couple of years, people still come together to do good things, and I think that’s the most important message of all,” said Theresa Carriere, the founder of ONERUN.

Carriere, a breast cancer survivor, has ran 100 kilometres numerous times as part of ONERUN.

She says the goal is to get people moving, understand the importance of good health and support families impacted by cancer.

Story continues below advertisement

“When we come together, we can do really amazing things,” she said. “That’s the beauty of ONERUN and that’s what keeps myself and the hundreds of volunteers we have, that’s what keeps us going.”

On June 11, as part of this year’s journey, 10 local cancer survivors will be taking part in a special event.

“We started it last year (where) we recruited 10 survivors and they each commit to running or walking 10 kilometres on June 11,” Carriere explained. “We celebrate that they’re healthy, and they survived and they continue to fight. It’s quite a celebration.”

Read more: Students begin month of ONERUN events in support of cancer patient care programs in London

All money raised goes to cancer support programs offered through ChildCan and Wellspring.

Last year, $200,801 was raised to bring the total to $1,640,352 raised since 2010.

Those interested in participating in this year’s virtual ONERUN can register online on ONERUN’s website.

-With files from 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs

Registration is now open for ONERUN's third 100km Virtual Journey from May 14 – June 11! 🏃🚴

⠀

Join the Journey by registering for FREE as a School Participant or a Community Participant https://t.co/7QksQJ6oNw#ONERUN #ONERUN2022 #100kmJourney pic.twitter.com/fHhEvANoSp — ONERUN (@one_run) April 4, 2022

Advertisement