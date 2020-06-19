London, Ont., woman completes 6th 100km run for charity

Send this page to someone via email

At roughly noon on Friday, June 19, Theresa Carriere crossed the finish line for her sixth 100 km run for ONERUN.

Carriere, a breast cancer survivor herself, founded the charity a decade ago and in that time it’s raised over $1.3 million for local cancer patient care programs. The fundraising tally for the 2020 event is not yet available.

Carriere’s run caps off a month of fundraising, where supporters were encouraged to log 100 km however they could between May 19 and June 19.

Last year, students, survivors, and others joined Carriere on the route, each running one kilometre dedicated to someone they felt needed their support. Throughout May 2019, London-area schools also raised money for ONERUN, doing their own version of the 100-km journey in the lead-up to the big day.

While the charity had “many new and fun surprises planned” to mark its “monumental and celebratory” 10-year anniversary in 2020, the novel coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to pivot to a “virtual journey” format.

While COVID-19 thwarted some of ONERUN’s plans for 2020, hot weather and the chance for thunderstorms also forced Carriere to split up her run.

She was initially planning to do the entire 100 km on June 19 alone, but a high of 29 C and a chance of thunderstorms forecast for the day, she instead ran part of her run on the afternoon of June 18 and resumed the run at 5 a.m. June 19 — finishing within a 24-hour span.

Money raised through ONERUN goes towards cancer support programs offered through Wellspring London and Region and Childcan.

