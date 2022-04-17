Suspicious Kelowna garage fire snuffed out quickly: officials

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious fire sparked late Saturday night was snuffed out quickly by fire crews but left some significant damage nonetheless, officials said.

At around 10:30 p.m., a double detached garage caught fire in the 2000 block of Kelowna’s Pandosy Street, near Cadder Avenue, in the alleyway.

“The fire started on the exterior wall of the garage and had already spread up the wall to the soffit, causing structural damage to the wall and roof area,” Kelowna Fire Department said in a press release. “The fire was quickly extinguished by the first arriving crew.”

Crews knocked down the blaze inside the garage and found some of the contents were also consumed by the fire.

“The fire is deemed suspicious in nature and will be investigated by the Kelowna RCMP,” the fire department said.

The fire department didn’t indicate that anyone was displaced by the fire.