Grandmother, 2 grandkids inside vehicle during ‘violent’ Brampton carjacking attempt: police

Send this page to someone via email

A grandmother was inside of her vehicle with her two grandkids earlier this week when a suspect armed with a firearm attempted a carjacking, Peel police say.

Peel Regional Police said in a news release that at around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, the victim was inside of her car in the Rathmore Street and Calderstone Road area of Brampton.

Her two grandchildren, aged 7 and 8, were in the backseat.

A suspect allegedly entered the car and pointed a gun at the victim and made demands for her belongings. The suspect also told the victim to exit the car, but she didn’t comply and kept driving, police said.

Police said she was eventually able to “break free” from the suspect and officers were called.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported and no property was taken, the statement said.

Police said they responded “immediately” and launched an investigation.

“As a result, Ibrahim Ahmed Abdi, was identified as the suspect allegedly responsible for the incident,” police said.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in Brampton Thursday morning.

Abdi was arrested and allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.

The 27-year-old Brampton resident has been charged with several offences, including robbery, pointing a firearm, three counts of forcible confinement, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order, among other offences.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with video footage from the area of the alleged carjacking attempt to contact officers.