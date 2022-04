Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say a fatal crash happened Thursday afternoon in West Leicester.

Police found a car that had struck a utility pole. A 27-year-old woman from Sackville, N.B., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are investigating the incident along with a collision re-constructionist.

The highway has since reopened.