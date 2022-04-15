2 people on bike injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

Toronto Police say two young males are injured after a crash in the city’s Caledonia neighbourhood on Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to Kitchener Avenue and Caledonia Road at around 8:42 p.m.
Police said two people were on a bike and got hit by a vehicle.
Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries, one was sent to a local hospital and the other was sent to a trauma centre, police said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
