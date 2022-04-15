Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 people on bike injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 15, 2022 7:37 am
A photo of the crash scene near Kitchener Avenue and Caledonia Road in Toronto on April 14, 2022. View image in full screen
A photo of the crash scene near Kitchener Avenue and Caledonia Road in Toronto on April 14, 2022. Marc Cormier / Global News

Toronto Police say two young males are injured after a crash in the city’s Caledonia neighbourhood on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to Kitchener Avenue and Caledonia Road at around 8:42 p.m.

Police said two people were on a bike and got hit by a vehicle.

Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries, one was sent to a local hospital and the other was sent to a trauma centre, police said.

Trending Stories

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagToronto crash tagToronto Collision tagCaledonia Road tagkitchener avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers