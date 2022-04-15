2 people on bike injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say two young males are injured after a crash in the city’s Caledonia neighbourhood on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to Kitchener Avenue and Caledonia Road at around 8:42 p.m.

Police said two people were on a bike and got hit by a vehicle.

Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries, one was sent to a local hospital and the other was sent to a trauma centre, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

COLLISION:

Kitchener Av + Caledonia Rd

* 8:42 pm *

– In intersection

– Car has struck 2 people

– Both have serious injuries

– Being taken to trauma center via emergency run

– Traffic Services responding

– Intersection closed

– Please use alternate routes#GO697983

^dh pic.twitter.com/9U8iKrNAdD — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 15, 2022

