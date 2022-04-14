COVID-19: Kingston, Ont. region top doctor urges caution over Easter long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s Science Advisory Table says COVID-19 cases may have peaked in Ontario based on wastewater surveillance.

However, they say the impact of long weekend gatherings remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Kingston’s top doctor was asked about rising cases in his latest media briefing Wednesday.

In his bi-weekly media briefing, Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, confirmed that the highly transmissible B-A-2 sub-variant is now the dominant variant in the province.

“As we know, it spreads very easily and it’s starting to have impacts on our number of new hospitalizations,” he said.

However, Oglaza said they are seeing shorter hospitalizations and that’s helping stabilize the numbers.

The region is also seeing more COVID-19 related deaths.

Oglaza said that the health unit is investigating whether the deaths are directly because of COVID-19 or whether they were in conjunction with other circumstances.

Kingston continues to have the worst COVID-19 rates in the province as people head into the Easter weekend.

Oglaza also said that anyone with symptoms should stay home.

“Rapid antigen tests are not as reliable when you use a one-off test before the gathering,” he said.

Meanwhile he said it appears the region’s wastewater data is starting the stabilize.

Public health is also working to make that data more reliable.

“[We are working] to remove the fluctuations that are not due to COVID activity but are due to things like changes in wastewater concentration based on precipitation and things like that,” said Oglaza.

Heading into the Easter long weekend, he recommended increased ventilation at indoor gatherings, diligent self-screening and staying home if you’re sick, and even cancelling last minute if necessary.

