Kingstonians prepare to celebrate Easter amid 6th COVID-19 wave

Pandemic restrictions may be lifted, but experts are still recommending caution heading into the Easter long weekend.

Many, including the devout in the community, are preparing for relatively normal celebrations, with some added precautions.

Despite the sixth wave of COVID-19, this Easter weekend marks the first holiday since most pandemic restrictions were lifted in Ontario.

After a locked-down Easter in 2021, St. Mary’s Cathedral in downtown Kingston is looking forward to opening its doors for the three-day celebration, starting Thursday evening.

“This is a much more exciting time,” Father Shawn Hughes said. “We are meant to gather as a community to worship God and so we will be gathering and we will accommodate as many as will come.”

Hughes says he hopes as close to the 1,200-person maximum as possible will be able to attend — but masked and unmasked partitioners will be seated separately.

Dr. Paula Stewart is doing some preaching of her own — from her pulpit as medical officer of health for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark public health.

“Firstly, I think to plan. Think about who you wanted to see, who wants to see you and think about how to do it in a way that will be as least risky for everyone involved,” Stewart said.

Stewart says social distancing, masking around immunocompromised people and regular hand hygiene should be high on the list for anyone planning to gather, whether it’s at church or at home.