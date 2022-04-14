Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Kingstonians prepare to celebrate Easter amid 6th COVID-19 wave

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 3:32 pm
Christians in Kingston get ready to celebrate Easter amid a sixth COVID-19 wave. View image in full screen
Christians in Kingston get ready to celebrate Easter amid a sixth COVID-19 wave. Global News

Pandemic restrictions may be lifted, but experts are still recommending caution heading into the Easter long weekend.

Many, including the devout in the community, are preparing for relatively normal celebrations, with some added precautions.

Despite the sixth wave of COVID-19, this Easter weekend marks the first holiday since most pandemic restrictions were lifted in Ontario.

After a locked-down Easter in 2021, St. Mary’s Cathedral in downtown Kingston is looking forward to opening its doors for the three-day celebration, starting Thursday evening.

Read more: COVID-19 — Kingston health-care system under strain in 6th wave of pandemic

“This is a much more exciting time,” Father Shawn Hughes said. “We are meant to gather as a community to worship God and so we will be gathering and we will accommodate as many as will come.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Hughes says he hopes as close to the 1,200-person maximum as possible will be able to attend — but masked and unmasked partitioners will be seated separately.

Dr. Paula Stewart is doing some preaching of her own — from her pulpit as medical officer of health for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark public health.

Click to play video: 'Kindness Kart spreads joy at Amherstview Catholic school' Kindness Kart spreads joy at Amherstview Catholic school
Kindness Kart spreads joy at Amherstview Catholic school

“Firstly, I think to plan. Think about who you wanted to see, who wants to see you and think about how to do it in a way that will be as least risky for everyone involved,” Stewart said.

Stewart says social distancing, masking around immunocompromised people and regular hand hygiene should be high on the list for anyone planning to gather, whether it’s at church or at home.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagKingston tagEaster tagChurch tagCatholic tagkingston covid tagCelebrate. tageaster covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers