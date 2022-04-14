Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Virtual doctor visits will resume in Saskatchewan as officials sign $4.8M contract

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 6:15 pm
A Saskatchewan company is behind an app connecting residents with doctors and nurses via virtual healthcare for free.
A virtual healthcare app is returning after being discontinued in December 2021 and this time will be in a new partnership with the Sask. government. Screen grab / Lumeca Health

Saskatchewan residents can now see a doctor for their health care needs on a virtual platform. The provincial government signed a $4.8-million contract with Lumeca, a company that will provide the virtual visits system to deliver health care virtually for clinicians and care providers to residents.

“This partnership will not only support health innovation but also local experts, local jobs and contribute to Saskatchewan’s Growth Plan,” stated Premier Scott Moe in a media release. “We look forward to seeing Lumeca scale and bring success at home and abroad.”

Read more: ‘Really disappointing’: Saskatchewan virtual health-care service discontinued

The service was first introduced to Saskatchewan in 2019 but was discontinued in December 2021. The new platform replaces the former tool used by health-care providers during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“We suspended operations in December to focus our efforts exclusively on delivering the software to the province so the service has been unavailable,” said Lumeca Health Inc. CEO Tom Douglass.

“Essentially, we haven’t been staffing physicians, running physicians in the platform … it’ll be a new app using a little bit of software for the (Government) of Saskatchewan.”

Trending Stories

There will be a website app as well as one for Apple/Android available for health-care provider and patient use in the coming months.

Read more: Virtual mental health consultations on the rise in Saskatchewan

The Lumeca virtual health-care service has been utilized by the Cowessess First Nation since the Spring of 2020. According to the chief, having this service widespread and available to all in the province is something great for Saskatchewan.

“Having worked with Lumeca in the past, I can confidently say this will be great for Saskatchewan,” stated Chief Cadmus Delorme of Cowessess First Nation.

Lumeca said they are extremely excited for what the future holds and to help people in Saskatchewan.

“This is this is a new era and it opens a large door of possibilities, and we’re just very grateful to have this opportunity to work with the (Saskatchewan Health Authority), the Ministry of Health and E-health and to be able to make virtual care awesome,” said Douglass.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Virtual doctor appointments proving popular' Virtual doctor appointments proving popular
Virtual doctor appointments proving popular – Aug 19, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Government tagPremier Scott Moe tagSaskatchewan Health tagSaskatchewan residents tagLumeca tagvirtual healthcare tagLumeca Saskatchewan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers