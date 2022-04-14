Grand prizes for 2022 spring Dream Lottery unveiled; 2 luxury homes, $1M cash up for grabs

Send this page to someone via email

The spring Dream Lottery in support of London-area hospitals is back, with homes in Port Stanley and Thorndale and $1 million cash up for grabs.

The semi-annual lottery is a joint venture between Children’s Health Foundation, London Health Sciences Foundation and St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

Money raised from the lottery goes toward St. Joseph’s Health Care London, London Health Sciences Centre, and the Children’s Hospital at LHSC.

More than $50 million has been raised for the hospitals since the lottery began in 1996, officials say. The lottery helps fund the purchasing of emerging technology and cutting edge equipment, and funds research and training.

“All the money from the Dream Lottery stays in our community, which I think is really important for people to know,” said Michelle Campbell, president of the St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

“Our local hospitals have a regional mandate to serve the ten counties of southwestern Ontario, so we have people who come from all over the province for specialized care in our local hospitals, and they are supporting this lottery generously as well.”

For this year’s grand prize, winners can walk away with $1 million in cash, or can choose between two dream homes, one in Port Stanley and one in Thorndale.

The Port Stanley Home, located at 49 Compass Trail and built by Domus Developments, is designed by Pat Kadlecik of Designing Spaces, and comes fully furnished, supplied by Austin & Taylor Home Furnishings, along with $100,000 cash.

The 1,542 sq. ft. home, valued at roughly $1 million, is designed with a light and airy lakeside feel, and features vaulted ceilings, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, two four-piece bathrooms, an oversized walk-in closet and more, officials say.

Meanwhile, the Thorndale dream home, located at 43 Aspen Circle and built by Royal Oak Homes, is designed by Jillian Summers of Rogers TV’s “Your Home with Jillian Summers.” It too comes fully furnished, with items supplied by Accents Home Furniture.

The 2,980 sq. ft, Tudor-inspired home, valued at roughly $1.4 million, features four bedrooms, a living area equipped with a SONOS audio system, an open concept kitchen, wine enclosure, modern gas lanterns, and more, officials said.

Campbell says those interested in getting a ticket should do so sooner rather than later.

“We have been astonished at how rapidly the last four lotteries have sold out,” she said.

“In the last two years, we’ve all been so challenged and worn out by a pandemic, and we really want to dream. And this lottery gives all of us the chance to just sit and wonder, ‘Gosh, what would I do? What decisions would I make? What prizes would I take?'”

The lottery also features other early and final draw prizes such as cars, trips, $1,000 a week for a year, a log cabin Bunkie, and more, officials said.

Campbell adds the 50/50 draw is also making a return, with “a little added spin.”

“In addition to taking half of the prize pool, the winner will also have a choice between a $5,000 gift certificate to Resorts of Ontario or $4,000 in cash on top of 50 per cent of the winning pot,” she said.

“In the last lottery, the 50/50 pool got up to $1.4 million, the highest ever.”

The dream lottery also features the Making a Difference Calendar, which will see even more prizes handed out.

“People who purchase in that part of the ticket prize package have the chance to win in each of four months, so we’ll be doing daily draws July, August, September and October,” Campbell said.

The winners of the grand prize and 50/50 draw are set to be unveiled June 30. If tickets sell out early, the winners will be announced at an earlier date.

Tickets for the spring Dream Lottery can be purchased by phone at 519-488-7100 or online. Tickets for the Making a Difference Calendar and 50/50 draw can be ordered when purchasing a Dream Lottery ticket.