Canada

New Brunswick girl, 13, dies after incident involving school bus

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 4:33 pm
A girl has died after an incident involving a school bus in Dorchester, N.B. View image in full screen
A girl has died after an incident involving a school bus in Dorchester, N.B. Submitted by Wade Perry

A young girl has died as a result of injuries received during an incident involving a New Brunswick school bus earlier this week.

Officers with the Sackville RCMP, along with local firefighters, responded to the incident on Woodlawn Road in Dorchester, N.B., Tuesday around 2:45 p.m.

A girl was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette said on Thursday.

Read more: Girl hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after incident involving N.B. school bus

The 13-year-old was a student at Dorchester Consolidated School, which is part of the Anglophone East School District.

Police have said very little about the nature of the incident. On Tuesday, the RCMP described it on Twitter as a “collision,” but Ouellette later confirmed the bus did not collide with anything.

On Thursday, Ouellette would not provide any more details but said criminality is not believed to be a factor in the girl’s death.

A provincial spokesperson confirmed the coroner’s office is investigating.

‘Our hearts are shattered’

In a statement, Anglophone East School District spokesperson Stephanie Patterson said the district remains “focused on supporting students and staff who have been impacted by Tuesday’s serious incident.”

Trending Stories

“Our thoughts are with the student’s family and the Dorchester Consolidated School community,” she said, adding that support was available at the school Thursday for those who need it.

“Following the RCMP’s investigation of the incident, there are no further actions to be pursued. In the interest of respecting the privacy of those affected, we are unable to comment further.”

MLA Megan Mitton said on Twitter that her “heart is heavy” after learning the girl had died.

“My sincere condolences to her family and to the Dorchester Consolidated School community,” she wrote. “I know this is a difficult time for the whole Dorchester community.”

Read more: Teacher dead after vehicle collides with school bus in Wellington County

In a Facebook post, Dorchester Fire and Rescue, which also responded to the incident Tuesday, extended its “deepest and sincerest condolences to the family of this sweet, young girl.”

“Our hearts are shattered for her family, friends, our children at the Dorchester (Consolidated) School, the bus driver, staff at our school and our entire community. Please, be kind and help each other navigate through this tragic incident.”

